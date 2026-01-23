Left Menu

Alcaraz and Moutet Clash in Drop Shot Drama at Aussie Open

Carlos Alcaraz managed to win his third-round match against Corentin Moutet at the Australian Open, despite losing in the battle of drop shots. The 22-year-old Spaniard faced a challenging game with Moutet's varied tactics, leading to unexpected tension and entertainment for the audience.

In a thrilling showdown at the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious over Corentin Moutet in a match filled with drop shots and clever plays. Although Alcaraz won in straight sets, he admitted to losing the drop shot battle to Moutet's crafty tactics.

The match, held on the prestigious Rod Laver Arena, was anything but routine, with Moutet pushing Alcaraz to his limits using an array of techniques. The crowd was treated to a lively exchange, making it a memorable encounter.

The top-seeded Alcaraz, aiming for a Grand Slam career, will face No. 19 seed Tommy Paul next, while Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev also progressed in their respective matches.

