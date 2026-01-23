Left Menu

Alpine's High-Stakes Renaissance: The A526 Unveiling

Renault-owned Alpine debuts its new A526 Formula One car aboard the MSC World Europa. French driver Pierre Gasly and Argentine teammate Franco Colapinto aim for a comeback after last season's poor performance. With new engines and regulations, Alpine hopes to be competitive in the 2026 season.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Renault-owned Alpine made waves as it launched its new A526 Formula One car on the MSC World Europa, signaling its ambitions for a strong comeback after a disappointing 2025 season. The unveiling featured French driver Pierre Gasly and Argentine teammate Franco Colapinto, set against the backdrop of Barcelona's cruise terminal.

The upcoming season promises to test teams with significant regulation changes and a new engine era, commencing next week with private testing in Barcelona. Alpine aims to capitalize on having invested more preparation time into their 2026 car, which now incorporates Mercedes engines.

Veteran executive Flavio Briatore highlighted the team's ambitions. "The game is always the same, we need to go quick," he declared. Gasly expressed optimism, describing the season as a big opportunity for both the team and the drivers, while Colapinto, aiming to score points this year, acknowledged last season's struggles as a learning curve for future success.

