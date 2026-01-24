Left Menu

Thrilling Matches Heat Up Australian Open: Major Upsets and Victories

Day seven at the Australian Open saw a mix of thrilling victories and unexpected upsets. Luciano Darderi reached the last 16 for the first time, while American Amanda Anisimova continued her journey towards a Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, the brutal Melbourne heat pushed players to their limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 08:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 08:46 IST
Thrilling Matches Heat Up Australian Open: Major Upsets and Victories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Australian Open showcased intense competition on its seventh day, with notable performances and surprising results. Italian 22nd seed Luciano Darderi secured a spot in the last 16 after defeating Karen Khachanov. American Amanda Anisimova also advanced, defeating compatriot Peyton Stearns decisively.

A key highlight was the end of Jannik Sinner's set-winning streak, with American Eliot Spizzirri taking the opener in their third-round matchup. This marked Sinner's first dropped set since October, adding an unexpected twist to the day's events.

Amidst all the athletic prowess displayed on the courts, players also had to battle the intense Melbourne heat, with temperatures soaring near 40 degrees Celsius. The challenging conditions led organizers to activate the extreme heat policy, pushing players to the edge of their physical endurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026