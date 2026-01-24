Thrilling Matches Heat Up Australian Open: Major Upsets and Victories

The Australian Open showcased intense competition on its seventh day, with notable performances and surprising results. Italian 22nd seed Luciano Darderi secured a spot in the last 16 after defeating Karen Khachanov. American Amanda Anisimova also advanced, defeating compatriot Peyton Stearns decisively.

A key highlight was the end of Jannik Sinner's set-winning streak, with American Eliot Spizzirri taking the opener in their third-round matchup. This marked Sinner's first dropped set since October, adding an unexpected twist to the day's events.

Amidst all the athletic prowess displayed on the courts, players also had to battle the intense Melbourne heat, with temperatures soaring near 40 degrees Celsius. The challenging conditions led organizers to activate the extreme heat policy, pushing players to the edge of their physical endurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)