Congress Accuses Speaker of Bias Amid Heated Parliamentary Debate

In a volatile session of Parliament, Congress leader K C Venugopal accused Speaker Om Birla of bowing to the influence of the ruling Modi government, alleging that Birla's actions were prejudiced against opposition MPs. Venugopal's claims came during a debate about a resolution proposing the Speaker's removal.

Specifically, Venugopal criticized Birla for making unfounded allegations against women MPs, including unverified claims of planned disruptions near Prime Minister Modi's seating area. The Congress leader also expressed concerns over India's economic policies, particularly regarding its interactions with the United States and Russia.

Amid heated exchanges, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the Speaker and cautioned against unsubstantiated accusations. The debate underscored deep-rooted political tensions and animosities within the parliamentary landscape, leaving pressing questions about impartiality and international diplomatic relations in its wake.

