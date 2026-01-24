Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Triumphs in Heats of Melbourne

Jannik Sinner overcame extreme heat and leg cramps to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a win over Eliot Spizzirri. After receiving strategic advice from his coach, he rallied back, capitalizing on a policy-driven game pause, and secured a dramatic victory.

Jannik Sinner faced formidable challenges at the Australian Open as he contended with intense heat and debilitating leg cramps, leading to his first set loss since October. Despite these adversities, the defending champion demonstrated remarkable resilience and advanced to the fourth round after defeating American Eliot Spizzirri in a gripping 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 match.

The match was marred by extraordinary scenes as Sinner, battling rejection from his body and trailing in the match, turned to his coach Darren Cahill for guidance. He was instructed to endure through the third set, leveraging the tournament's extreme heat policy that allowed a pivotal pause with the stadium's roof closure.

With regained momentum post-pause, Sinner executed a tactical comeback, breaking Spizzirri's serve multiple times and clinching the win with strategic plays. He now advances to face fellow Italian Luciano Darderi for a spot in the quarter-finals, as he eyes his third consecutive Melbourne victory.

