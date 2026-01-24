India Soars to Victory: Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's Stellar Show

Following India's resounding victory over New Zealand, former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin lauded the formidable performances of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. The pair's dynamic innings turned the tides during the match in Raipur, overcoming a shaky start of 6/2 to chase down 209 runs with ease.

Ishan Kishan displayed remarkable consistency, transitioning his outstanding form from domestic cricket to the international stage. His aggressive style mirrored his performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was also the leading scorer for Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav's innings signaled a triumphant return to form after a challenging 2025.

Ravichandran Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat,' highlighted India's powerful and strategic evolution in T20 cricket, asserting that rival teams will tread carefully in future matches due to India's intimidating batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)