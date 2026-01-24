Left Menu

India Soars to Victory: Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's Stellar Show

Ravichandran Ashwin praised Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav for their remarkable innings against New Zealand, leading India to a 2-0 series lead. Kishan demonstrated consistency by maintaining his domestic form on an international level, while Yadav's performance marked a crucial return to form, instilling fear ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:07 IST
India Soars to Victory: Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's Stellar Show
Ishan Kishan. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following India's resounding victory over New Zealand, former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin lauded the formidable performances of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. The pair's dynamic innings turned the tides during the match in Raipur, overcoming a shaky start of 6/2 to chase down 209 runs with ease.

Ishan Kishan displayed remarkable consistency, transitioning his outstanding form from domestic cricket to the international stage. His aggressive style mirrored his performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was also the leading scorer for Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav's innings signaled a triumphant return to form after a challenging 2025.

Ravichandran Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat,' highlighted India's powerful and strategic evolution in T20 cricket, asserting that rival teams will tread carefully in future matches due to India's intimidating batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026