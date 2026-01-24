Left Menu

Franzoni Triumphs in Kitzbuehel: A Tale of Speed and Surprise

Giovanni Franzoni of Italy achieved a remarkable victory at the Kitzbuehel downhill race, surpassing Swiss skier Marco Odermatt by just 0.07 seconds. This is Franzoni's second career win, enhancing his reputation as a gold medal contender for the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics. Odermatt remains a strong competitor in the overall World Cup standings.

Updated: 24-01-2026 19:55 IST
Italy's Giovanni Franzoni clinched a sensational victory in the prestigious Kitzbuehel downhill race on Saturday, thwarting Swiss favorite Marco Odermatt's bid to claim one of the Alpine World Cup's most coveted titles.

Starting second, Franzoni fearlessly descended the arduous Streif course to secure his maiden downhill win with a time of 1:52.31. Despite Odermatt's strong showing in Friday's super-G, his 12th-place start down the mountain left him just 0.07 seconds shy of victory, as Franzoni celebrated triumphantly with his teammates.

Among a competitive field, France's Maxence Muzaton impressed by taking third place, while Italy's Florian Schieder and France's Nils Allegre rounded out the top five. With high-profile spectators including Jurgen Klopp and Franz Klammer watching, Franzoni's win marks his second career victory and establishes him as a formidable contender for the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics.

