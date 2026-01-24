Sinner Saved by the Heat Rule: Italian Triumphs in Dramatic Australian Open Match

In a gripping encounter at the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner was nearly defeated by both his opponent, Eliot Spizzirri, and the oppressive heat. Suffering from cramps, Sinner was trailing when the tournament's extreme heat rule temporarily halted play, a move that ultimately swayed the match in his favor.

Taking advantage of the respite, Sinner returned to court with renewed vigor, clinching five of the next six games and securing a hard-fought victory over Spizzirri with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. The Italian's triumph highlighted the stark impact of the weather-induced conditions, contrasting the cool indoor court with the earlier scorching sun.

On the same day, tennis legend Novak Djokovic marked a historic milestone, becoming the first player to achieve 400 match wins at major tournaments. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka was forced to exit due to an abdominal injury, leaving other contenders to battle through a challenging day at the Australian Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)