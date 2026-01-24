Saudi Arabia Postpones 2029 Asian Winter Games: A Strategic Delay

In a move shaping the future of sports in Saudi Arabia, the Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia have decided to delay the 2029 Asian Winter Games. The event was initially planned to take place at a mountain resort within Saudi Arabia's expansive NEOM mega-project, as recently announced in a joint statement.

This postponement signifies a setback for the kingdom, which aims to host various significant events, including the 2034 FIFA World Cup and the 2030-2031 Riyadh Expo. These events serve as critical benchmarks for Saudi Arabia's development projects aimed at diversifying the economy away from hydrocarbon dependence. A source from the Saudi Olympic Committee revealed plans to negotiate a new date, emphasizing the delay as an opportunity for cultivating a winter sports culture.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan has previously expressed the kingdom's flexibility in reassessing initiatives. The Asian Winter Games were expected to showcase Trojena, an area within NEOM designed for year-round skiing. Questions regarding the timeline and feasibility of such projects persist, and the OCA recently approached South Korea as a potential alternative host.