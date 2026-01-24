Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Postpones 2029 Asian Winter Games: A Strategic Delay

The 2029 Asian Winter Games, set to be hosted by Saudi Arabia at its NEOM mega-project, has been postponed. The delay impacts the kingdom's timeline for major events and mega-projects, integral for reducing hydrocarbon dependence. Saudi Arabia will negotiate a new date to advance its winter sports culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:15 IST
Saudi Arabia Postpones 2029 Asian Winter Games: A Strategic Delay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move shaping the future of sports in Saudi Arabia, the Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia have decided to delay the 2029 Asian Winter Games. The event was initially planned to take place at a mountain resort within Saudi Arabia's expansive NEOM mega-project, as recently announced in a joint statement.

This postponement signifies a setback for the kingdom, which aims to host various significant events, including the 2034 FIFA World Cup and the 2030-2031 Riyadh Expo. These events serve as critical benchmarks for Saudi Arabia's development projects aimed at diversifying the economy away from hydrocarbon dependence. A source from the Saudi Olympic Committee revealed plans to negotiate a new date, emphasizing the delay as an opportunity for cultivating a winter sports culture.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan has previously expressed the kingdom's flexibility in reassessing initiatives. The Asian Winter Games were expected to showcase Trojena, an area within NEOM designed for year-round skiing. Questions regarding the timeline and feasibility of such projects persist, and the OCA recently approached South Korea as a potential alternative host.

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026