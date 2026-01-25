Daring Ascent: Alex Honnold Conquers Taipei 101 Without Ropes

On Sunday, famed American rock climber Alex Honnold captivated spectators in Taipei by ascending the towering Taipei 101 skyscraper without any ropes or protective gear.

In a breath-catching spectacle broadcast on Netflix, Honnold expertly navigated the horizontal metal beams of the 508-metre structure, pausing midway for a triumphant wave to the crowd.

Honnold's climb, postponed due to rain, incited both admiration and ethical debates, spotlighting the complexities of high-risk stunts in live media coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)