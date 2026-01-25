Daring Ascent: Alex Honnold Conquers Taipei 101 Without Ropes
Alex Honnold astonished onlookers by climbing Taipei 101's 101 floors without ropes. Known for free soloing Yosemite's El Capitan, he faced both cheers and concern for his risky live-streamed ascent. The climb was delayed a day due to rain, but showcased Honnold's exceptional skill and daring nature.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 25-01-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 08:50 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
On Sunday, famed American rock climber Alex Honnold captivated spectators in Taipei by ascending the towering Taipei 101 skyscraper without any ropes or protective gear.
In a breath-catching spectacle broadcast on Netflix, Honnold expertly navigated the horizontal metal beams of the 508-metre structure, pausing midway for a triumphant wave to the crowd.
Honnold's climb, postponed due to rain, incited both admiration and ethical debates, spotlighting the complexities of high-risk stunts in live media coverage.
(With inputs from agencies.)