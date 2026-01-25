Left Menu

Pakistan Reveals T20 World Cup Squad Amid Participation Uncertainty

Pakistan has announced their squad for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup despite uncertainties surrounding their participation. The Pakistan Cricket Board awaits government approval to compete. The squad features notable players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. Matches will be in Sri Lanka due to political tensions with India.

Updated: 25-01-2026 14:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has declared their 15-member squad for the forthcoming Twenty20 World Cup, set to commence on February 7 in Colombo. This announcement follows doubts about their participation raised by the Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman and current interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi.

While head coach Aaqib Javed emphasized that the final decision rests with the Pakistani government, Pakistan's cricket team, led by Salman Agha, is scheduled to face the Netherlands in their tournament opener. The majority of the World Cup matches will take place in India, but Pakistan will exclusively play in Sri Lanka due to tense political relations with India.

The squad reintroduces former captain Babar Azam alongside talents like Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi, although notable figures such as wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan are absent. Changes in the lineup include the replacement of Bangladesh by Scotland due to security concerns over touring India, a decision opposed by the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

