Carlos Alcaraz's Serve Transformation at Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz has captured attention with his polished performance in the Australian Open by advancing to the quarterfinals after defeating Tommy Paul. The spotlight has now turned to his serve, which has undergone a strategic remodeling that played a crucial role in his latest victory.

Alcaraz, the world's top-ranked player, demonstrated an impressive 70% success rate on his first serve and a 79% winning percentage on those points, showcasing the effectiveness of his new serving strategy. Novak Djokovic, recognizing the similarities in technique, humorously suggested a copyright fee for the remodeled serve.

Alcaraz aims to secure his first Melbourne Park title, having never advanced past the quarterfinals. In the upcoming quarterfinal match, he will face either local favorite Alex de Minaur or No. 10 seed Alexander Bublik. The match against Paul was briefly halted due to a medical emergency, but Alcaraz emerged triumphant after the pause.