Carlos Alcaraz's Serve Transformation at Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals, focusing on a revamped serve that impressed peers. He outperformed Tommy Paul with a flawless match, amusingly engaging with Novak Djokovic about similarities in serving techniques. Alcaraz aims for his first trophy at Melbourne Park against Bublik or de Minaur.
- Country:
- Australia
Carlos Alcaraz has captured attention with his polished performance in the Australian Open by advancing to the quarterfinals after defeating Tommy Paul. The spotlight has now turned to his serve, which has undergone a strategic remodeling that played a crucial role in his latest victory.
Alcaraz, the world's top-ranked player, demonstrated an impressive 70% success rate on his first serve and a 79% winning percentage on those points, showcasing the effectiveness of his new serving strategy. Novak Djokovic, recognizing the similarities in technique, humorously suggested a copyright fee for the remodeled serve.
Alcaraz aims to secure his first Melbourne Park title, having never advanced past the quarterfinals. In the upcoming quarterfinal match, he will face either local favorite Alex de Minaur or No. 10 seed Alexander Bublik. The match against Paul was briefly halted due to a medical emergency, but Alcaraz emerged triumphant after the pause.
ALSO READ
Sabalenka Soars to Australian Open Quarterfinals
Heat Waves, Victory Saves: Drama Unfolds at Melbourne Park
Drama Unfolds at Melbourne Park: From Tiebreak Triumphs to Star-Studded Showdowns
Stan Wawrinka's Epic Battle at Melbourne Park
PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen Shine in Indonesia Masters Quarterfinals