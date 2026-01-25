Sabalenka Shines Amidst Australian Open Drama

Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominance at the net as she advanced to the Australian Open quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive year, making a record-breaking 20th Grand Slam tiebreak win and surpassing Novak Djokovic's previous record.

Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff also secured their places in the quarter-finals. Alcaraz faced a challenging match against 19th seed Tommy Paul but emerged victorious in straight sets. Meanwhile, Gauff battled hard against Karolina Muchova, ultimately coming through in three sets.

The tournament saw Daniil Medvedev's campaign cut short by Learner Tien, who defeated him once more. Other notable performances included Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur, both advancing with ease. A shift in weather brought relief, allowing players and fans to enjoy more comfortable conditions at Melbourne Park.

