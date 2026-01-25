Mikaela Shiffrin Clinches Record Ninth Slalom Crystal Globe
U.S. ski icon Mikaela Shiffrin secured her ninth World Cup slalom title, breaking records with her 108th career win. She achieved this feat at Spindleruv Mlyn, leading Switzerland's Wendy Holdener by 1.67 seconds. Shiffrin remains dominant, with seven wins out of eight slalom races this season.
U.S. ski legend Mikaela Shiffrin made history once again by claiming her ninth women's World Cup slalom crystal globe. This achievement came after a stunning victory at the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn on Sunday, marking an incredible 108 World Cup wins in her illustrious career and 71 in slalom events.
Shiffrin now stands as the first skier, male or female, to secure nine World Cup titles in a single discipline. Previously, American Lindsey Vonn had the record with eight downhill titles, while Austrian Marcel Hirscher boasted eight overall globes. Dominating the event, Shiffrin outpaced Switzerland's Wendy Holdener by 1.67 seconds.
As the favored contender for the Winter Olympics, Shiffrin's supremacy is unchallenged this season with wins in seven out of eight slaloms and securing second in the remaining one. This places her at an insurmountable 780 points, far ahead of world champion Camille Rast who lags behind by 288 points, heading into the final two slaloms post-Games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
