Gold Shines as Market Uncertainty Drives Investors to Safe Havens

Gold surpassed $5,000 per ounce due to safety flows and dollar weakness amid tension over Greenland and Iran. The yen rose sharply, creating speculation over intervention. U.S. pressures on Iran increased oil prices. Japanese yen expected to stabilize amidst a turbulent bond market and potential intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 10:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices soared beyond $5,000 per ounce on Monday as investors sought safe havens amid a weakening dollar, following a tumultuous week fueled by geopolitical tensions involving Greenland and Iran. The yen saw a significant rise, gaining over 1% to 153.99 per dollar early Monday morning, leading to discussions of possible currency intervention.

Experts suggest that the threat of a U.S.-Japan joint intervention could stabilize the yen, which has been experiencing sharp fluctuations. This potential move contributed to the dollar's decline, simultaneously boosting other currencies. Despite temporary calming actions from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding trade threats, anxiety loomed over potential sanctions against Iran.

The Japanese yen strengthened against multiple currencies, with caution stemming from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's fiscal policies and the looming snap election. Market apprehensions persisted, influenced by ongoing bond market volatility and speculation about intervention measures to counteract speculative market activity.

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

