India-EU Partnership: A New Blueprint for Global Prosperity

In a landmark announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that the India-EU free trade agreement serves as a new model for shared global prosperity and stability. Speaking at a joint press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Modi emphasized the significance of the agreement reached amid global uncertainty.

Modi described the trade pact as more than just an economic deal, but a crucial step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as maritime and cybersecurity. He highlighted the importance of India and the EU standing together to provide stability to the world order and address multinational challenges.

European leaders echoed Modi's sentiments, with Costa labeling the agreement as the most ambitious ever, aimed at a 2 billion person market. Von der Leyen emphasized the partnership's role in decreasing strategic dependency, especially critical when global trade is increasingly weaponized. The leaders expressed optimism about India's emerging global role and the reinforced partnership's potential for fostering peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)