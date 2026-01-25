Unresolved Tragedy: Fatal Shooting in Shastri Park
A 32-year-old man named Sameer, also known as Mustakim, was shot dead by unidentified individuals in Shastri Park, northeast Delhi. Police have launched an investigation to identify the killers and determine the motive. CCTV footage is being reviewed, and local residents are being questioned.
A tragic incident unfolded in Shastri Park, northeast Delhi, as a 32-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified attackers, an official reported on Sunday.
Authorities received a call about the incident at the Shastri Park police station around 11.24 pm on Saturday, and officers quickly rushed to the scene near Buland Masjid.
The victim, identified as Sameer alias Mustakim, was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by his family, where doctors declared him dead. Police have begun an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and questioning residents to uncover the assailants and understand the motive.
