Delhi Dangal Warriors Dominate in Pro Wrestling League

On Tuesday, the Delhi Dangal Warriors, under the leadership of top Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal, achieved a significant milestone by winning five of the first nine bouts against the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in the Pro Wrestling League. This performance earned them two match points at the halfway stage.

Entering the day with two points from three matches, the team from Delhi presented a commanding all-round display, progressing to a 5-0 lead. This positions them firmly in the hunt for a semifinal spot, accumulating four points from four games.

The Warriors set the tone in the 74kg men's category, where Turan Bayramov narrowly defeated Deepak. The momentum was maintained through the women's ties with strong performances from Anjli, Anastasiya Alpyeeva, and Karla Godinez Gonzalez, capped by Kalkal's confident win, ensuring a strategic advantage for the Delhi team.

