Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing Sparks Highway Protest Over Loan Dispute

A 32-year-old man, Mukesh Saini, was allegedly stabbed to death over an unpaid loan in Bundi district, Rajasthan. The incident led to protests blocking National Highway 52. Family members demand Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job. Suspects have been detained pending investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:06 IST
Tragic Stabbing Sparks Highway Protest Over Loan Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heated dispute over an unpaid loan tragically resulted in the death of Mukesh Saini, a 32-year-old resident of Manglikhurd village in Rajasthan's Bundi district. The incident, which occurred at Badanayagaon village, has shaken the community.

Reacting strongly, family members and villagers staged a protest by blocking National Highway 52 for approximately two hours, prompting traffic diversions. They have made demands for a Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for a family member, refusing to allow a post-mortem until these are addressed.

Police have detained the key suspect, Hansraj, and companions, who allegedly summoned Mukesh on Monday night over an outstanding Rs 1 lakh loan, resulting in a fatal altercation. Following police assurances of support, the protest was lifted, but the family's demands remain steadfast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026