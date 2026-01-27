Tragic Stabbing Sparks Highway Protest Over Loan Dispute
A 32-year-old man, Mukesh Saini, was allegedly stabbed to death over an unpaid loan in Bundi district, Rajasthan. The incident led to protests blocking National Highway 52. Family members demand Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job. Suspects have been detained pending investigation.
A heated dispute over an unpaid loan tragically resulted in the death of Mukesh Saini, a 32-year-old resident of Manglikhurd village in Rajasthan's Bundi district. The incident, which occurred at Badanayagaon village, has shaken the community.
Reacting strongly, family members and villagers staged a protest by blocking National Highway 52 for approximately two hours, prompting traffic diversions. They have made demands for a Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for a family member, refusing to allow a post-mortem until these are addressed.
Police have detained the key suspect, Hansraj, and companions, who allegedly summoned Mukesh on Monday night over an outstanding Rs 1 lakh loan, resulting in a fatal altercation. Following police assurances of support, the protest was lifted, but the family's demands remain steadfast.
