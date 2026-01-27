Tragic Stabbing Sparks Highway Protest Over Loan Dispute

A heated dispute over an unpaid loan tragically resulted in the death of Mukesh Saini, a 32-year-old resident of Manglikhurd village in Rajasthan's Bundi district. The incident, which occurred at Badanayagaon village, has shaken the community.

Reacting strongly, family members and villagers staged a protest by blocking National Highway 52 for approximately two hours, prompting traffic diversions. They have made demands for a Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for a family member, refusing to allow a post-mortem until these are addressed.

Police have detained the key suspect, Hansraj, and companions, who allegedly summoned Mukesh on Monday night over an outstanding Rs 1 lakh loan, resulting in a fatal altercation. Following police assurances of support, the protest was lifted, but the family's demands remain steadfast.

