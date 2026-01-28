Left Menu

Rybakina Stuns Swiatek in Australian Open Thriller

Elena Rybakina advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals after a powerful performance, defeating Iga Swiatek with a 7-5, 6-1 victory. After a tight first set, Rybakina capitalized on Swiatek's service errors, delivering decisive strikes to secure her place in the final four of the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 08:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 08:37 IST
Rybakina Stuns Swiatek in Australian Open Thriller
Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina, seeded fifth, secured her spot in the Australian Open semi-finals on Wednesday. She overcame six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek with a dominant performance, particularly in the second set, culminating in a 7-5, 6-1 victory at Melbourne Park.

Swiatek began the match strongly, breaking Rybakina's serve in the opening game. However, the number-two seed failed to maintain her advantage, allowing Rybakina to level the score by the end of the first set.

In the second set, Rybakina capitalized on Swiatek's frustration and service struggles. She clinched the first two games with precision, ultimately taking the set with ease and moving forward in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026