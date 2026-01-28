Rybakina Stuns Swiatek in Australian Open Thriller

Elena Rybakina, seeded fifth, secured her spot in the Australian Open semi-finals on Wednesday. She overcame six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek with a dominant performance, particularly in the second set, culminating in a 7-5, 6-1 victory at Melbourne Park.

Swiatek began the match strongly, breaking Rybakina's serve in the opening game. However, the number-two seed failed to maintain her advantage, allowing Rybakina to level the score by the end of the first set.

In the second set, Rybakina capitalized on Swiatek's frustration and service struggles. She clinched the first two games with precision, ultimately taking the set with ease and moving forward in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)