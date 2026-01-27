Left Menu

ICE Sparks Controversy at Winter Olympics, Tennis Drama Unfolds at Australian Open, and NHL Highlights

U.S. ICE agents join Winter Olympics security in Italy, drawing criticism. At the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz shines while Aryna Sabalenka withstands the heat. NHL highlights feature Mattias Ekholm’s hat trick for the Oilers. Meanwhile, Austin FC parts ways with Jader Obrian, and Darian Mensah settles with Duke for transfer.

The deployment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to assist with security at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy has sparked outrage among some local politicians. The decision, confirmed by a U.S. embassy source, follows recent criticism of U.S. border enforcement practices.

In sports, the Australian Open witnessed thrilling moments as Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the semi-finals and Aryna Sabalenka handled the scorching conditions with composure. Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina defeated Coco Gauff, ending Gauff's run and marking Svitolina's first semi-final appearance in Melbourne.

In the NHL, Mattias Ekholm made headlines with a hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Anaheim Ducks. The Oilers' victory broke the Ducks' seven-game winning streak, setting the stage for a demanding matchup against the San Jose Sharks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

