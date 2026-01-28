Koepka's Fairway Return: A Fresh Start on the PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka has returned to the PGA Tour after a brief stint with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Released from his contract, Koepka contacted Tiger Woods, who played a pivotal role in paving his way back. Now, Koepka is poised for a fresh beginning starting at Torrey Pines.

Koepka admits to feeling anxious as he rejoins the tour, citing a desire to be closer to family after personal trials, including his wife's pregnancy loss. His return carries conditions, including a $5 million charity commitment, lack of FedEx Cup bonuses, and no equity stakes for five years.

Tiger Woods and other PGA Tour board members have endorsed Koepka's return, considering it a strengthening move for the tour. As he prepares for his comeback under changed circumstances and amid new faces, Koepka looks to reintegrate and compete at the highest level once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)