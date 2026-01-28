Left Menu

Koepka's Fairway Return: A Fresh Start on the PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka returns to the PGA Tour after leaving LIV Golf, thanks to support from Tiger Woods and the PGA Tour board. His return involves personal sacrifices and a fresh start, symbolizing a new chapter. Koepka aims to rebuild his career amid mixed fan reactions and significant tour changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandiego | Updated: 28-01-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 09:57 IST
Koepka's Fairway Return: A Fresh Start on the PGA Tour
Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka has returned to the PGA Tour after a brief stint with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Released from his contract, Koepka contacted Tiger Woods, who played a pivotal role in paving his way back. Now, Koepka is poised for a fresh beginning starting at Torrey Pines.

Koepka admits to feeling anxious as he rejoins the tour, citing a desire to be closer to family after personal trials, including his wife's pregnancy loss. His return carries conditions, including a $5 million charity commitment, lack of FedEx Cup bonuses, and no equity stakes for five years.

Tiger Woods and other PGA Tour board members have endorsed Koepka's return, considering it a strengthening move for the tour. As he prepares for his comeback under changed circumstances and amid new faces, Koepka looks to reintegrate and compete at the highest level once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026