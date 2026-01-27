Left Menu

End of Captivity: Israel Closes Chapter with Hostage Return

After over two years, Israel marks the end of a devastating chapter by recovering hostages and stopping a symbolic clock in Hostages Square. The discovery of Ran Gvili's remains signifies closure, though tensions persist as negotiations between Israel, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad continue amid accusations and unfulfilled promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:29 IST
End of Captivity: Israel Closes Chapter with Hostage Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel concludes a painful chapter of its history as citizens removed yellow ribbons commemorating hostages taken during a tragic day. A significant moment unfolded in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, where a clock stopped after 843 days, marking the cessation of captivity.

The identification and return of police officer Ran Gvili, killed in the October 2023 conflict, fulfilled a national aspiration. However, efforts involving multiple parties are ongoing, as tensions linger over the handling of remains and political negotiations.

Accusations fly between Israel and militant groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad about the recovery and treatment of bodies. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, as locals await promises of better living conditions and the reopening of vital crossings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026