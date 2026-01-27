End of Captivity: Israel Closes Chapter with Hostage Return

Israel concludes a painful chapter of its history as citizens removed yellow ribbons commemorating hostages taken during a tragic day. A significant moment unfolded in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, where a clock stopped after 843 days, marking the cessation of captivity.

The identification and return of police officer Ran Gvili, killed in the October 2023 conflict, fulfilled a national aspiration. However, efforts involving multiple parties are ongoing, as tensions linger over the handling of remains and political negotiations.

Accusations fly between Israel and militant groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad about the recovery and treatment of bodies. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, as locals await promises of better living conditions and the reopening of vital crossings.

