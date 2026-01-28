Mourinho Lauds Arbeloa's Leadership: A Friendship Beyond Coaching

José Mourinho has expressed high regard for Álvaro Arbeloa, recently appointed as Real Madrid's head coach, just ahead of Benfica's upcoming Champions League face-off against his former club.

Mourinho, familiar with Arbeloa's work from his coaching days at Madrid, highlights their strong personal and professional bond, referring to him as "one of my boys" and a "special player" under his guidance. Despite Arbeloa not being the best player he coached, Mourinho considers him one of the best men he has worked with, especially due to the personal connection they shared.

The transition for Arbeloa from Madrid's B team to the main squad marks a significant career milestone, succeeding Xabi Alonso, another former Mourinho protege. With Arbeloa's influence by Mourinho evident, this appointment comes with a backdrop of Benfica's pressing need to secure a win and other favorable results to advance in the Champions League. Currently, they sit five spots short of playoff qualification while Real Madrid is in third position, striving for a top-eight finish. Mourinho lauds the unpredictable nature of football, emphasizing its never-ending surprises.