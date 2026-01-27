Kerala's Governor-Letter Leak: An Irony in Governance

In a twist of irony, Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer found himself at the center of a media frenzy when a highly confidential letter from Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reached the press before him. The Speaker, irked by the leak, declared he would not respond to the letter without receiving it firsthand from the Governor's office.

The letter in question sought visuals of the policy speech Arlekar delivered on January 20, during the commencement of the budget session. This request arose after the Assembly adopted a Cabinet-approved speech as the official version instead of the Governor's, which included notable omissions and additions. Shamseer emphasized the need for a direct communication channel, chiding the Governor's office for the premature media disclosure.

While Shamseer refrained from directly accusing Governor Arlekar of leaking the document, he insisted that the office examine the integrity of its internal processes. According to Shamseer, future communications should prioritize direct delivery to his office to ensure proper procedural decorum and a potential official response.

(With inputs from agencies.)