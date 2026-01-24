Renewed Diplomacy: Ukraine-Russia Dialogue in Abu Dhabi
U.S.-brokered talks between Ukraine and Russia resumed in Abu Dhabi, aiming to resolve the ongoing four-year conflict. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy announced that senior military officials would participate. These rare trilateral discussions, which commenced on Friday, signify a critical diplomatic effort to mediate peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:13 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
U.S.-brokered negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took center stage again on Saturday, as discussions resumed in Abu Dhabi. A source familiar with the situation provided these insights to Reuters.
The rare trilateral talks aim to bring an end to the prolonged four-year conflict were inaugurated in the U.A.E. on Friday. This marks a significant diplomatic initiative in a bid for peaceful resolution.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that top representatives from Ukraine's armed forces and military intelligence have joined the talks, underlining the importance of the discussions taking place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Missile Strikes Amidst Peace Talks: Ukraine Accuses Russia
Ukraine Slams Missile Strike Amid Peace Talks
Coupang Data Leak Sparks Diplomatic Talks Amid U.S.-South Korea Relations
Kyiv and Kharkiv: Targeted by Russian Drone Strikes Amid Peace Talks
High-Stakes Peace Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas