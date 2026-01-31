Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Devils C Jack Hughes being evaluated for lower-body injury

New Jersey Devils star center Jack Hughes is being evaluated for a lower-body injury sustained on Thursday night and his availability is unclear for Saturday's game at Ottawa. "The only update is that he's still getting evaluated," Devils coach Sheldon ‌Keefe said on Friday. "In the next little bit, he's going to get some imaging and get a better idea of what's happening. Until we have those results, we won't know his status in terms of travel and the situation going forward."

Packers extend contracts of coach Matt LaFleur, top executives

The Green Bay Packers signed head coach ⁠Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and Russ Ball, the director of football operations, to multi-year contract extensions, the team announced Friday. No contract lengths or financial terms were released.

Tennis-Djokovic sets up Alcaraz showdown for Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic turned back the clock to dethrone Jannik Sinner in a five-set classic and set up a final showdown with world number one Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard slogged through the longest Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev. Stopped in the semi-finals of the last ​four Grand Slams, Djokovic sent the Italian double defending champion packing with a 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 win completed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Olympics-Downhill crash adds to Vonn's long history of hurt

Lindsey Vonn ‍said her Olympic dream was not over despite a downhill crash landing her in hospital on Friday, a week before the start of the Milano Cortina Games, and her painful past lends hope to that assertion. The 41-year-old speed queen and golden great of U.S. Alpine skiing has a history of hurt and knows more about comebacks than most.

Report: NFL salary cap rising to as much as $305.7M in 2026

NFL teams were informed on Friday that the 2026 salary cap is projected to increase from 2025's record ceiling to between $301.2 million and $305.7 million, ⁠NFL Network reported. ‌This season, clubs each had a limit of $279.2 million, a $23.8 million ⁠increase from 2024. The projected number for next season is a boost of more than $20 million and almost $100 million more than the cap of $208.2 million in 2022, when it first crossed the $200 million barrier.

Bengals QB, 18-year vet Joe Flacco picked for first Pro Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ‍Joe Flacco, an 18-year NFL veteran and a past Super Bowl MVP, earned his first career Pro Bowl selection Friday. Flacco, who turned 41 on Jan. 16, was added as an alternate to the AFC roster for the Pro Bowl Games, joining Cincinnati ​wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

USMNT's Alex Freeman completes transfer to Villarreal

American World Cup roster hopeful Alex Freeman finalized his transfer from Orlando City to Villarreal, one of the top clubs in ⁠Spain's LaLiga. Villarreal confirmed the addition of Freeman, a 21-year-old right back who is the reigning MLS Young Player of the Year, through the 2032 season.

US FAA bans drones within 30 miles of stadium for Super Bowl LX

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it was barring drones ⁠for Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California and imposing additional restrictions in downtown San Francisco during the days leading up to the National Football League's championship game. The Super Bowl is one of just a few events where the FBI uses counter-drone protection. The restrictions bar drones within a 30-mile radius of the stadium up to 18,000 feet during the Super Bowl.

Report: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic set to return vs. Clippers

Three-time NBA MVP ⁠Nikola Jokic plans to return to the court on Friday for the Denver Nuggets' game against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN reported. Jokic, who officially is listed as questionable for Friday's game, has been sidelined for ⁠one month after sustaining a bone bruise in his hyperextended ‌left knee during the Nuggets' 147-123 loss to the host Miami Heat on Dec. 29. The star center limped off the court in discomfort after injuring his knee in the closing seconds of the first half.

Report: NBC adding star power to MLB coverage

NBC seems to have hit a home run with its lineup of analysts for the ⁠network's return to Major League Baseball coverage. Front Office Sports reported Friday that NBC is "finalizing deals" to bring on board former National League MVPs Joey Votto and ‍Clayton Kershaw, as well as three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo.

