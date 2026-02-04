Switzerland's Ambitious Bid for 2038 Winter Olympics: A Race Against Time

Switzerland is making strides in its ambition to host the 2038 Winter Olympics, aiming to finalize its bid by 2027, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The decision hinges on completing the local political consultation process by year-end.

Karl Stoss, head of the IOC's Future Host Commission, noted that the organization is currently in exclusive negotiations with Switzerland. If the process is not completed, the IOC will entertain other bids. Switzerland last hosted the Winter Olympics in 1948 at St. Moritz.

Switzerland's past Olympic bids faced opposition due to environmental concerns and lack of local support. The Swiss parliament is expected to decide on financial commitments by December 2026. Meanwhile, France will host the 2030 Games and the U.S. will host the 2034 Games in Salt Lake City.

