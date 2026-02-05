Left Menu

Controversy Over LA Olympics Chair Amid Epstein Email Scandal

Casey Wasserman, the chair of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics committee, has been urged to resign following exposure of past emails with Ghislaine Maxwell, associated with Jeffrey Epstein. Despite public pressure, the IOC has refused to intervene, maintaining Wasserman's position in light of his expressed regret.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 05-02-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 09:30 IST
Controversy Over LA Olympics Chair Amid Epstein Email Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is facing pressure to intervene in the leadership of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after personal emails by chair Casey Wasserman were leaked. These emails are part of recently released files related to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Wasserman's controversy centers around 2003 emails exchanged with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend. Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021. Though calls for his resignation persist, the IOC, led by president Kirsty Coventry, stated they will not engage in the matter, viewing it as an internal issue for the organizing committee.

Despite the uproar, Wasserman is expected to continue leading the LA Olympics preparations. He has publicly expressed regret over the emails, acknowledging they were sent long before Maxwell's criminal activities became known.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
One labourer injured, several others feared trapped after blast in 'illegal' coal mine in Meghalaya: Police.

One labourer injured, several others feared trapped after blast in 'illegal'...

 India
2
A Year of Resistance: France's Stand Against Shein's Unfair Competition

A Year of Resistance: France's Stand Against Shein's Unfair Competition

 Global
3
NGT Forms Panel to Investigate Illegal Tree Felling in Chhatarpur

NGT Forms Panel to Investigate Illegal Tree Felling in Chhatarpur

 India
4
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Unites Against Terrorism: A Collective Fight for Peace

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Unites Against Terrorism: A Collective Fight for Peace

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026