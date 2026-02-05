Controversy Over LA Olympics Chair Amid Epstein Email Scandal

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is facing pressure to intervene in the leadership of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after personal emails by chair Casey Wasserman were leaked. These emails are part of recently released files related to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Wasserman's controversy centers around 2003 emails exchanged with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend. Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021. Though calls for his resignation persist, the IOC, led by president Kirsty Coventry, stated they will not engage in the matter, viewing it as an internal issue for the organizing committee.

Despite the uproar, Wasserman is expected to continue leading the LA Olympics preparations. He has publicly expressed regret over the emails, acknowledging they were sent long before Maxwell's criminal activities became known.

(With inputs from agencies.)