Sangeet Dwar: Revolutionizing Music Licensing in India
Sangeet Dwar, a unified digital platform, has been launched to streamline music licensing in India. It simplifies permissions for public performances, ensuring artists receive rightful royalties and aligning with India's digital governance vision. The platform represents a collaborative effort by major music licensing bodies.
In a groundbreaking move to simplify music licensing in India, the digital platform 'Sangeet Dwar' has been introduced, aiming to revolutionize the process for public music performances. This unified, online window is the result of collaboration between key music licensing bodies including IPRS, PPL, NOVEX, and RMPL, and is supported by industry associations.
The platform allows event organizers, venues, and others to easily obtain performance licenses in one seamless process, reducing the hassle of dealing with multiple agencies. It represents a significant advancement in digital governance and ease of doing business in India's music industry.
Prominent figures like legendary vocalist Anup Jalota and ISAMRA's founder Sanjay Tandon have lauded the initiative for its potential to provide fair compensation to artists and improve compliance. The portal aims to ensure proper compensation for the creative community by simplifying the licensing process and enhancing royalty flows.
