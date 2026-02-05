Moeen Ali's Coaching Ambitions: From Cricketer to Top International Coach

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has revealed his aspirations to transition into a top-tier international cricket coach once he concludes his playing career. Speaking from Dubai, Ali, 38, is preparing for a coaching stint with the England Lions' white-ball camp in Abu Dhabi, alongside Test captain Ben Stokes.

The informal coaching setup includes cricketing figures such as Andrew Flintoff and Amar Rashid, elder brother of Adil Rashid. Moeen emphasizes his dream of coaching England and obtaining the ECB Level Three Qualification to fulfill this ambition. With a rich cricketing family background, coaching seems a natural progression for him.

Moeen's recent international contributions, including his final Ashes series under the 'Bazball' strategy, reflect his dedication to technique-driven cricket. As he embarks on new ventures, including playing in the Pakistan Super League, Ali maintains a flexible outlook on his coaching and media roles.

