Left Menu

Moeen Ali's Coaching Ambitions: From Cricketer to Top International Coach

Former England cricketer Moeen Ali expresses his ambition to become a top international coach following his playing career. While coaching for England Lions, Ali emphasizes foundational techniques in cricket amid the T20 craze. As he prepares for the Pakistan Super League, Ali reflects on his coaching journey and future aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:48 IST
Moeen Ali's Coaching Ambitions: From Cricketer to Top International Coach
Moeen Ali. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has revealed his aspirations to transition into a top-tier international cricket coach once he concludes his playing career. Speaking from Dubai, Ali, 38, is preparing for a coaching stint with the England Lions' white-ball camp in Abu Dhabi, alongside Test captain Ben Stokes.

The informal coaching setup includes cricketing figures such as Andrew Flintoff and Amar Rashid, elder brother of Adil Rashid. Moeen emphasizes his dream of coaching England and obtaining the ECB Level Three Qualification to fulfill this ambition. With a rich cricketing family background, coaching seems a natural progression for him.

Moeen's recent international contributions, including his final Ashes series under the 'Bazball' strategy, reflect his dedication to technique-driven cricket. As he embarks on new ventures, including playing in the Pakistan Super League, Ali maintains a flexible outlook on his coaching and media roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Unites Against Terrorism: A Collective Fight for Peace

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Unites Against Terrorism: A Collective Fight for Peace

 Pakistan
2
Unveiling the Hidden Ties: Mandelson's Connection with Epstein

Unveiling the Hidden Ties: Mandelson's Connection with Epstein

 United Kingdom
3
Pakistan's T20 Stance: Agha's Insight on India Boycott

Pakistan's T20 Stance: Agha's Insight on India Boycott

 Sri Lanka
4
Vizhinjam Seaport: India's Rising Maritime Power

Vizhinjam Seaport: India's Rising Maritime Power

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026