Leicester City Points Cut: A Blow in the Championship Battle

Leicester City has been penalized with a six-point deduction in their ongoing Championship campaign. An independent regulatory commission ruled that the club breached the English Football League's spending regulations, according to a statement by the Premier League on Thursday. This deduction positions Leicester at 20th in the table, narrowly above the relegation zone on goal difference.

The Premier League had referred Leicester to an independent commission back in May for alleged breaches of its profitability and sustainability standards over three years leading up to the 2023-24 season. After a week-long hearing in November, the commission reported its findings that Leicester exceeded the permitted threshold by £20.8 million ($28.19 million) over the assessment period.

The commission also concluded that Leicester's failure to submit their timely annual accounts constituted a breach of Premier League regulations. Leicester, who had been relegated to the Championship after previously winning promotion to the Premier League in 2023-24, now confront immediate repercussions with the points deduction implemented by the EFL board. Leicester will face 13th-placed Birmingham City on Saturday, following a winless streak in their past four league matches.