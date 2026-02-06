Australia's T20 Hopes Wane as Hazlewood Exits
Josh Hazlewood, Australia's leading fast bowler, has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury. Cricket Australia has decided not to name a replacement, despite Hazlewood's expected return during the tournament. The squad remains affected by injuries to Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's T20 World Cup campaign suffered a significant blow as premier bowler Josh Hazlewood was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The decision was announced on Friday, leaving Australia short of key players as they opt not to name a replacement.
The 35-year-old fast bowler was initially expected to recover in time for the later stages of the tournament, set to commence this Saturday across India and Sri Lanka. However, selectors have determined that rushing his return could pose too much risk.
Australia's lineup was already impacted by the absence of seasoned pacer Pat Cummins and the retirement of Mitchell Starc from T20I cricket. Despite these setbacks, Nathan Ellis and Tim David are expected to be available for the group stages, alongside Adam Zampa for the Colombo opener next week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Injury-Hit Italy Faces Reshuffle for Six Nations Opener Against Scotland
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Marsh Leads Australia Amid Injury Concerns
Sumit Nagal Eyes Comeback at Davis Cup After Injury Setback
Pat Cummins' Strategic Retreat: Prioritizing Health for Upcoming Test Season
Josh Hazlewood's T20 World Cup Doubts Amid Injury Woes