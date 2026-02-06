Australia's T20 Hopes Wane as Hazlewood Exits

Australia's T20 World Cup campaign suffered a significant blow as premier bowler Josh Hazlewood was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The decision was announced on Friday, leaving Australia short of key players as they opt not to name a replacement.

The 35-year-old fast bowler was initially expected to recover in time for the later stages of the tournament, set to commence this Saturday across India and Sri Lanka. However, selectors have determined that rushing his return could pose too much risk.

Australia's lineup was already impacted by the absence of seasoned pacer Pat Cummins and the retirement of Mitchell Starc from T20I cricket. Despite these setbacks, Nathan Ellis and Tim David are expected to be available for the group stages, alongside Adam Zampa for the Colombo opener next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)