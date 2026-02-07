Pakistan vs Netherlands: T20 World Cup Opener Clash

In a strategic move during the T20 World Cup opener, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha won the toss against the Netherlands and opted to field first, seeking to capitalize on a fresh pitch and any moisture present.

The match held crucial decisions for both teams, with Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards also keen to bowl first but finding contentment with starting at bat.

Featuring prominent players, the Pakistani lineup includes Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, while the Netherlands showcases talents such as Michael Levitt and Aryan Dutt.

