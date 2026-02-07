Left Menu

India's Under-19 Cricket Triumph: Unbeaten Champions Clinch 2026 World Cup

India's Under-19 cricket team, undefeated throughout the tournament, clinched the 2026 World Cup by defeating England in a record-setting final. The BCCI announced a Rs 7.5 crore reward for the team. Prime Minister Modi congratulated the team, highlighting their skill and inspiring performance in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The victorious India Under-19 team with the World Cup (Photo/@lonsaikia). Image Credit: ANI
In a stunning display of talent and perseverance, India's Under-19 cricket team emerged as the champions of the 2026 World Cup, defeating England by 100 runs in a thrilling final held in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash prize of Rs 7.5 crore for the team, with secretary Devajit Saikia expressing immense pride in their unbeaten journey through the tournament. "The team has made the nation proud with their formidable performance," Saikia remarked, highlighting their dominant victory over England.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations, praising the team's exceptional skills and noting that their success will inspire future generations of sportspersons. The final saw a record-breaking 31 sixes, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi hitting a sensational 175, setting a new high in Youth ODI finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

