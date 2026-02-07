Left Menu

Cricket Diplomacy: Controversy Surrounds Pakistan's T20 WC Boycott Against India

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria criticizes the Pakistan government's decision to boycott a T20 World Cup match against India, citing political influence. The boycott follows ICC's rejection of Bangladesh's venue change request. Kaneria urges for sports and politics to remain separate, highlighting the potential impacts on Pakistan cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 10:27 IST
Danish Kaneria. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has expressed his concerns over the Pakistan government's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup group-stage match against India.

The move, announced on social media by the government without specifying reasons, has drawn criticism for mixing sports with politics, a stance Kaneria finds unjustified given the tour's neutral venue structure.

Kaneria questions the rationale behind aligning with Bangladesh after their matches were shifted due to IPL-related issues, stressing that cricket's international body, the ICC, should determine such decisions.

The former spinner believes this boycott, led by government directives, undermines players' willingness to participate.

He stresses respect for the governing body's framework as a non-bilateral event like the World Cup is crucial for future Pakistani cricket, illustrating the delicate balance of sportsmanship and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

