Thrilling T20 Clash: West Indies vs Scotland

The T20 World Cup match on Saturday showcased West Indies battling Scotland. Brandon King led with 35 runs, Shai Hope had 19, and Shimron Hetmyer scored an impressive 64. Despite Scotland's efforts, West Indies finished at 182 for 5 in 20 overs, with strategic bowling from the Scots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:11 IST
Thrilling T20 Clash: West Indies vs Scotland
The T20 World Cup match on Saturday delivered an exhilarating contest as West Indies took on Scotland. The West Indian side showcased solid batting performances with Brandon King contributing 35 runs, while Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer added 19 and 64 runs, respectively.

Scotland's bowlers tried to steady the game with Brad Currie and Michael Leask each taking crucial wickets. Despite these efforts, the West Indies managed to reach a total of 182 for 5 in their 20 overs.

The fall of wickets saw West Indies at 1-54, 2-58, and peaking at 3-139, demonstrating a robust top-order performance. As the scoreboard showed the highs and lows, this T20 match proved to be a thrilling encounter.

