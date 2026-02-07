West Indies Triumph in T20 World Cup Opener Against Scotland

Romario Shepherd's impressive five-wicket haul led West Indies to a decisive victory over Scotland in their T20 World Cup opener on Saturday. His performance came after Shimron Hetmyer's explosive 64-run innings set the stage for the two-time champions.

Hetmyer hammered a rapid 64 off 36 balls, registering the fastest fifty by a West Indian in the tournament, and helped propel the team's total to 182 for 5. Sherfane Rutherford contributed a quick 26 runs off 13 balls.

Shepherd took the spotlight in the 17th over with a hat-trick, decimating Scotland's batting lineup. Scotland, despite noteworthy performances from Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce, were bowled out for 147 in 18.5 overs, cementing West Indies' 35-run victory.

