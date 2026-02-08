Gulbadin Naib Shines in Thrilling T20 World Cup Opener

Gulbadin Naib delivered a standout performance as Afghanistan set a competitive target of 182 for six against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday. Naib, with a solid 63 runs, anchored the Afghan innings, supported by contributions from Sediqullah Atal and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

New Zealand's bowlers, however, made their presence known. Lockie Fergusen spearheaded the attack, picking up two wickets for 32 runs. Jacob Duffy, Rachin Ravindra, and Matt Henry each claimed a wicket, attempting to contain the Afghan onslaught.

The match showcased a thrilling blend of batting prowess and strategic bowling, setting a riveting tone for the T20 World Cup. Fans were treated to an exciting contest, hinting at an unpredictable and fiercely competitive tournament ahead.