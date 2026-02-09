Empty Stands and Exam Pressures: DDCA's Dilemma

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) is grappling with a unique challenge as it hosts five ICC T20 World Cup matches at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The double-edged issue begins with high demand for the India vs. Namibia match, leaving all tickets sold out.

Conversely, non-India matches such as those involving the Netherlands, Namibia, and others face bleak turnout, affected heavily by school exams. A DDCA official noted that while they attempted to invite schoolchildren, the overlap with CBSE and annual exams halted this plan.

Without the buzz of Indian matches, the Kotla stadium could project an uninspiring sight on TV. Despite offering free tickets, weekday timings and academic priorities are keeping spectators away, creating a peculiar atmosphere during these international games.

(With inputs from agencies.)