Left Menu

Jack Grealish's World Cup Setback: A Season-Ending Blow

Everton's Jack Grealish ends his season after foot surgery, dashing his World Cup hopes. Loaned from Manchester City, Grealish's injury came after a win over Aston Villa. Despite his impressive performances this season, his return to England's national team now faces uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 08:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 08:25 IST
Jack Grealish's World Cup Setback: A Season-Ending Blow

Everton's midfielder, Jack Grealish, has officially confirmed that his season has come to an early end following a surgery for a stress fracture in his foot. The injury, sustained during Everton's recent win over Aston Villa, puts a significant damper on his World Cup aspirations with England.

Grealish, playing on loan from Manchester City, showcased an impressive run this season with 22 appearances, netting two goals and delivering six assists. His performance sparked hopes of a possible England recall. Expressing his disappointment on social media, he remarked, "Didn't want the season to end like this but that's football, gutted."

Post-surgery, Grealish remains optimistic about his recovery, vowing to return "fitter, stronger and better than before." The midfielder last represented England in October 2024 and will now focus on rehabilitation while the World Cup unfolds across Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19.

TRENDING

1
Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

 United Kingdom
2
Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

 India
3
Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

 India
4
Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026