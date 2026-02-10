Jack Grealish's World Cup Setback: A Season-Ending Blow

Everton's midfielder, Jack Grealish, has officially confirmed that his season has come to an early end following a surgery for a stress fracture in his foot. The injury, sustained during Everton's recent win over Aston Villa, puts a significant damper on his World Cup aspirations with England.

Grealish, playing on loan from Manchester City, showcased an impressive run this season with 22 appearances, netting two goals and delivering six assists. His performance sparked hopes of a possible England recall. Expressing his disappointment on social media, he remarked, "Didn't want the season to end like this but that's football, gutted."

Post-surgery, Grealish remains optimistic about his recovery, vowing to return "fitter, stronger and better than before." The midfielder last represented England in October 2024 and will now focus on rehabilitation while the World Cup unfolds across Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19.