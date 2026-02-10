Sri Lanka Mediates To Resolve India-Pakistan T20 Stand-Off
Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake successfully persuaded Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to end the boycott of their T20 World Cup match against India. Following pressure from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Pakistan decided to play, ensuring the highly anticipated fixture proceeds as planned at the Colombo tournament.
In a pivotal move, Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has influenced Pakistan's decision to retract their boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India. After diplomatic intervention, the match set for February 15 in Colombo will proceed, overcoming a significant diplomatic impasse.
The standoff, rooted in Pakistan's earlier decision to protest, linked to Bangladesh's exclusion from the tournament, was dissolved following persuasion by leadership from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The withdrawal of the boycott saw Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledging Dissanayake's appeal.
With the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and government officials advocating for resolution, the eagerly awaited India-Pakistan match will now strengthen tournament dynamics, much to the relief of cricket fans worldwide.
