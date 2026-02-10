Madan Lal Lauds Pakistan's Reversal on India Match Boycott for T20 World Cup 2026

In an unexpected twist, Pakistan has reversed its decision to boycott the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, set to take place on February 15 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. This reversal was welcomed by former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, who remarked that the charm of the tournament would have diminished if the game hadn't proceeded.

Pakistan's change of heart followed high-level deliberations involving the Pakistan Cricket Board, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and representatives from the Bangladesh Cricket Board, including talks between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Financial implications and pressure from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were cited as key factors in the decision.

The earlier boycott was linked to a show of solidarity with Bangladesh after the ICC refused their request to shift match venues outside India, where political tensions had risen. Bangladesh was subsequently replaced by Scotland for tournament participation. The decision to play is seen as a pivotal moment for maintaining the integrity and excitement of the iconic India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)