India's Cybercrime Battles: Shah's Call for a Coordinated Offensive

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the urgency of strengthening cybercrime defenses by urging institutions like CBI, NIA, and banks to collaborate and stay ahead of criminals. With an alarming rate of digital fraud, Shah highlights the national security implications and the need for coordinated efforts and innovative solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:36 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration among institutions like the CBI, NIA, and banks to combat the alarming rise in cybercrime. He highlighted the gravity of the situation, with a person falling victim every 37 seconds in India, and stressed the urgent need for a secure digital ecosystem.

Shah revealed that through extensive efforts, Rs 8,189 crore in cyber fraud money had been safeguarded, a significant recovery amidst Rs 20,000 crore of fraud. He defined cybersecurity as integral not only to economic security but also to national defense, urging state police to strengthen their cybercrime reporting mechanisms.

The Home Minister inaugurated new cybercrime initiatives and called for the adoption of government-developed software by banks to tackle money laundering. Highlighting India's rapid digital transaction growth, Shah urged stakeholders to secure the nation's digital payment ecosystem to prevent a national threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

