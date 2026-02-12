Cricket-Sri Lanka crush Oman for second victory in T20 World Cup
Dushmantha Chameera (2-19) and Maheesh Theekshana (2-11) led the way while Hasaranga's replacement Dushan Hemantha took 1-45 for a buoyant Sri Lanka, who will take on Australia at the same venue on Monday.
Sri Lanka batsmen Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake and Dasun Shanaka cracked half-centuries as the 2014 champions continued to build momentum in the Twenty20 World Cup with a 105-run win over Oman in Pallekele on Thursday. Mendis (61) and Rathnayake (60) stitched together a 94-run stand for the third wicket after Sri Lanka were asked to bat, and skipper Shanaka provided the late flourish with a 19-ball 50 to take his side to 225-5 in 20 overs.
Shanaka's knock contained five huge sixes and two fours and eclipsed his Sri Lankan record of a 20-ball 50 against India in Pune three years ago, but he was caught in the deep off the bowling of Jiten Ramanandi after reaching the milestone. Playing without key spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury sustained in their Group B victory over Ireland, Sri Lanka struck timely blows and never let Oman settle, restricting them to 120-9 in 20 overs.
Wasim Ali gave Oman hope with a breezy 27 alongside Mohammad Nadeem, who hit an unbeaten 53, but with wickets falling quickly at the other end there was no way back and they fell to their second defeat after losing to Zimbabwe. Dushmantha Chameera (2-19) and Maheesh Theekshana (2-11) led the way while Hasaranga's replacement Dushan Hemantha took 1-45 for a buoyant Sri Lanka, who will take on Australia at the same venue on Monday.
