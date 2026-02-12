Left Menu

Cricket-Sri Lanka crush Oman for second victory in T20 World Cup

Dushmantha Chameera (2-19) and Maheesh Theekshana (2-11) led ⁠the way while ⁠Hasaranga's replacement Dushan Hemantha took 1-45 for a buoyant Sri Lanka, who will take on Australia at the same ‌venue on ‌Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 14:35 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka crush Oman for second victory in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka batsmen Kusal Mendis, Pavan ​Rathnayake and Dasun Shanaka cracked half-centuries ​as the 2014 champions ‌continued to ​build momentum in the Twenty20 World Cup with a 105-run win over Oman in Pallekele on Thursday. Mendis (61) ‌and Rathnayake (60) stitched together a 94-run stand for the third wicket after Sri Lanka were asked to bat, and skipper Shanaka provided the late flourish with ‌a 19-ball 50 to take his side to 225-5 in 20 overs.

Shanaka's ‌knock contained five huge sixes and two fours and eclipsed his Sri Lankan record of a 20-ball 50 against India in Pune three years ago, but he was caught in ⁠the deep ​off the bowling ⁠of Jiten Ramanandi after reaching the milestone. Playing without key spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was ruled ⁠out of the tournament with a hamstring injury sustained in their Group B victory ​over Ireland, Sri Lanka struck timely blows and never let Oman settle, ⁠restricting them to 120-9 in 20 overs.

Wasim Ali gave Oman hope with a breezy 27 ⁠alongside ​Mohammad Nadeem, who hit an unbeaten 53, but with wickets falling quickly at the other end there was no way back and they fell ⁠to their second defeat after losing to Zimbabwe.

