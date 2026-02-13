Siddique fifer keeps Canada to 150/7 despite Thaker fifty

Pacer Junaid Siddique grabbed a maiden five-wicket haul as UAE restricted Canada to 150/7 despite a fighting half-century from Harsh Thaker, in their Group D T20 World Cup clash, here on Friday. Thaker (50 off 41 balls; 2x4, 3x6) and Dhaliwal (34 off 28; 4x4) revived their innings with a 58-run fourth-wicket stand after Canada had slumped to 38/3 inside the powerplay. However, Siddique with a career-best 5/35 led a disciplined effort in the death overs as UAE pulled things back. Brief Scores Canada 150/7; 20 overs (Harsh Thaker 50, Navneet Dhaliwal 34; Junaid Siddique 5/35) vs UAE.

