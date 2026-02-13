Netherlands Captains the Bowling Challenge in T20 Clash Against USA

In a decisive Group A match of the T20 World Cup, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards opted to bowl first against the USA. The Netherlands, standing with two points, strategically brought in right-arm pacer Kyle Klein, replacing Timm van der Gugten.

The USA, yet to score, revised their lineup with three changes, introducing Saiteja Mukkamalla, Nosthush Kenjige, and Ali Khan in an effort to strengthen the squad. This anticipated clash is crucial for both teams in their quest for points.

The current teams for the USA include Monank Patel as captain and wicketkeeper, alongside key players like Shayan Jahangir and Milind Kumar. The Netherlands field a strong team featuring Scott Edwards as captain, with the likes of Michael Levitt and Aryan Dutt.