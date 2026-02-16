England Triumphs in Tense T20 Clash Against Italy

In a gripping encounter at the T20 World Cup, England emerged victorious against Italy, clinching a 24-run win and progressing to the Super Eight stage. Key performances from Will Jacks, who scored an unbeaten 53, and bowlers Sam Curran and Jamie Overton, were instrumental in the triumph.

The match saw England posting a formidable total of 202-7, their highest in the tournament so far. Italy, led by a spirited performance from Ben Manenti with a swift 60, put up a valiant fight. However, crucial wickets in the late stages by Curran and Overton sealed the victory for England.

Despite Italy's early setbacks, they managed to stage a commendable comeback, with Justin Mosca aiding Manenti's charge. Yet, the duo's dismissal left Italy at 139-7, leading to their eventual collapse at 178 all out. England, with a mixed group stage record, now look forward to further challenges in the Super Eights.

(With inputs from agencies.)