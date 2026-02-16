Left Menu

England Triumphs in Tense T20 Clash Against Italy

England secured a 24-run victory over Italy in the T20 World Cup, advancing to the Super Eight stage. Will Jacks's unbeaten 53 and strong bowling by Sam Curran and Jamie Overton were pivotal. Italy displayed spirited play but ultimately fell short, with Ben Manenti's quick 60 giving them hope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:46 IST
England Triumphs in Tense T20 Clash Against Italy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping encounter at the T20 World Cup, England emerged victorious against Italy, clinching a 24-run win and progressing to the Super Eight stage. Key performances from Will Jacks, who scored an unbeaten 53, and bowlers Sam Curran and Jamie Overton, were instrumental in the triumph.

The match saw England posting a formidable total of 202-7, their highest in the tournament so far. Italy, led by a spirited performance from Ben Manenti with a swift 60, put up a valiant fight. However, crucial wickets in the late stages by Curran and Overton sealed the victory for England.

Despite Italy's early setbacks, they managed to stage a commendable comeback, with Justin Mosca aiding Manenti's charge. Yet, the duo's dismissal left Italy at 139-7, leading to their eventual collapse at 178 all out. England, with a mixed group stage record, now look forward to further challenges in the Super Eights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
3
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Warns of Escalating Russian Energy Attacks

Zelenskiy Warns of Escalating Russian Energy Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026