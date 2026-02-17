Left Menu

Sahaja Yamalapalli's Stellar Triumph at ITF Women's Open W100

India's Sahaja Yamalapalli progressed to the round of 16 at the KPB Trust ITF Women's Open in Bengaluru. She defeated Dayeon Back with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 win. Meanwhile, other notable performances were witnessed in both singles and doubles matches as players clinched significant victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:24 IST
Sahaja Yamalapalli's Stellar Triumph at ITF Women's Open W100
Sahaja Yamalapalli

India's Sahaja Yamalapalli showcased remarkable resilience to enter the round of 16 at the KPB Trust ITF Women's Open W100 in Bengaluru. Despite a mid-match setback, her decisive 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 victory against Korea's Dayeon Back was marked by aggressive play and a strategic comeback.

The singles matches held on Tuesday saw intense competition, with Vaishnavi Adkar edging Shruti Ahlawat in an all-Indian wildcard showdown and Mai Hontama securing a win over Diletta Cherubini. Erika Andreeva advanced after her opponent retired from the match.

In doubles, Ankita Raina and Priska Madelyn Nugroho delivered a strong 6-4, 6-1 victory over their rivals, displaying assertive net play and powerful returns. Other doubles matches featured triumphs from Indian and international pairs, highlighting a day full of exciting tennis action.

