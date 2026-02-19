Left Menu

Royal Scandal Unveiled: Prince Andrew's Explosive Arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, was arrested for misconduct in public office, amidst allegations of sharing confidential documents with Jeffrey Epstein. This marks an unprecedented scandal affecting the royal family, as investigations continue into his actions as a former trade envoy.

Updated: 19-02-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:04 IST
In a shocking turn of events, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger sibling of King Charles, was arrested on Thursday. The arrest stems from allegations that he sent confidential government documents to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor, who celebrated his 66th birthday the same day, is facing serious scrutiny for misconduct in public office.

The arrest, carried out by detectives from Thames Valley Police, is unprecedented and raises serious concerns within the royal circle. King Charles has publicly expressed his concern over the matter, emphasizing that the law must prevail despite the familial ties. The royal family has pledged their full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

This new development follows years of mounting suspicion over Mountbatten-Windsor's connections to Epstein while serving as a trade envoy. The scandal adds further tension to the royal family, which is already grappling with issues of public trust and scrutiny over former allegations concerning his past ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

